HomeServe HVAC Growth Continues with Acquisition of Arizona's Dukes of Air

[url="]HomeServe+USA[/url] (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Arizona’s Dukes of Air, LLC (Dukes). Based in Mesa, Dukes is an A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company and the third company HomeServe has acquired in the greater Phoenix area since 2019.
Dukes was founded in 2013 by the husband and wife couple of John and Tonya Kubacki. With a team of approximately 30 people, Dukes serves the HVAC needs of thousands of customers throughout the East Valley.
“Dukes is an exceptional company that, in only 7 years, has earned a remarkable, impressive and award-winning reputation for high quality customer service in the residential HVAC industry,” commented Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC.
Dukes marks HomeServe’s third acquisition in the Phoenix metro area. Earlier in 2020, Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing was HomeServe’s first local area HVAC acquisition, while American Home Guardian, a boutique real estate-focused whole home warranty company, joined HomeServe in 2019.
Commented Tonya Kubacki, “The company John and I have built alongside our team, who are practically family to us, is centered on the people we serve in our community and the exceptional work we do for them. We’re tremendously excited to build on this with the HomeServe team and continue working for our customers and now theirs.”
Dukes is HomeServe’s ninth acquisition in the trades since 2018 and the fourth partnership with a family-owned and operated business in the last year. Added John Kubacki, “It was important to us to find a partner who shared our strategic vision and would support our future growth. HomeServe understood our culture, embraced our values, and was equally passionate about serving the customer. I also wanted a partner who would invest in both the business and my people for the long-term, not someone looking to resell the company in a few years.”
An Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in 2020, with an extraordinary 2,100 5-star Google rating, Dukes has earned several notable awards, including:
Best AC Company in Gilbert - 2018, 2019 and 2020
Best AC Company for all of Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler - 2019 and 2020
Best Home Service Company in Gilbert – 2019
Gilbert Chamber of Commerce Family Business of the Year – 2016
What’s more, Dukes philanthropic efforts align with HomeServe’s commitment to communities, which is evidenced in their active role in the community through service, sponsorships, and volunteerism at charities, schools, and support organizations.
Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should visit [url="]www.HomeServeTransition.com[/url] or contact Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC, at [email protected].
For more information about HomeServe, visit [url="]www.HomeServe.com[/url].
About HomeServe
HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.5 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.
Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.
As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal, utility and association partners.
HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to [url="]www.homeserve.com[/url]. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006182/en/