Ping Identity Named a Leader for the Fourth Consecutive Year in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

Today, Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant is designed to help companies evaluate technology providers’ completeness of vision and ability to execute.The news follows a strong year of growth and innovation for Ping Identity, including the company’s acquisition of personal identity leader, ShoCard, and launch of PingOne Services, a suite of stand-alone cloud services that help enterprises rapidly create frictionless, secure, privacy-first user experiences.This year has forced business leaders to accelerate plans for new digital engagement channels for customers, employees and partners. According to Gartner, “for many enterprises the global pandemic has compressed years-long strategic change into months, or even weeks.”Against this backdrop, Ping Identity has armed enterprises with the tools they need to not only acquire and retain digital customers, but also to keep employees productive and company resources secure no matter where workforces are located. In October, Ping launched PingOne Services to address the shift to remote work and an increasing number of employees and partners accessing corporate resources off of the corporate network. Real-time threat detection and prevention, along with a new multi-factor authentication cloud service, address enterprises’ needs to balance security and convenience for customers’ and employees’ digital experience.Ping protects enterprises that use cloud, on-premises, and hybrid IT models, and secures over two billion identities in the most mission critical, complex use-cases. Most global enterprises require flexibility to run secure applications in a hybrid setting while adhering to regulations about data storage. Ping delivers the flexibility and security required by these large enterprises, which is why they count over 50% of the Fortune 100 as customers.Ping designs new products and services with the user experience in mind. PingOne MFA, part of the new PingOne Services suite, uses adaptive authentication policies so that organizations only prompt customers for authentication when needed and not bother them otherwise. Additionally, Ping is pioneering the next wave of identity security with a new framework that gives users with more control over their data and privacy while reducing fraud and streamlining user interactions with companies. Ping is also developing new personal identity solutions that leverage validated claims from which users can select to share for a particular vendor, partner or resource. Ping’s customer experience is also supported by its net-promoter score of 65, a widely recognized metric of customer success and loyalty, with Ping scoring above companies in the Identity and Access Management space.“The world has fundamentally changed this year and it has never been more important for companies to invest in their identity, Zero Trust and digital initiatives. At Ping, we focus on frictionless digital experiences that leave customers both delighted and secure," said Andre Durand, Founder and CEO of Ping Identity. "Having focused exclusively on access management for the enterprise since our founding, we're honored to have Gartner recognize the success of our customers, our products and the Ping team for the fourth year in a row."To download a complimentary copy of the report and learn more about Ping Identity, click here. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. 