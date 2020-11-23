Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Yatsen Holding Limited





Depositary Receipt Information







Country







China (Cayman Islands incorporated)







Custodian Bank







Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch







Effective Date







November 23, 2020























Level III ADR















CUSIP







985194 109







ISIN







US9851941099







Symbol







YSG







Exchange







NYSE







Current Ratio







1 ADS: 4 Class A ordinary shares







Eligibility







DTC









Depositary Receipt Contacts







Head of Depositary Receipts







New Business Development







Daniel Clark







William Ng







Tel: +44 (0) 20 7541 6888







Tel: +852 2203 7889























[url="]www.adr.db.com[/url]







Markets Distribution







[email protected]







London















Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500







[url="]gtb.db.com[/url]







New York















Tel: +1 212 250 9100















Hong Kong















Tel: +852 2203 7854





Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Yatsen Holding Limited.Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), headquartered in Guangzhou, China, operates in the Chinese beauty market and has launched several cosmetics and skincare brands, includingand. Yatsen markets its beauty products via its online platforms and “experience stores” located throughout China.*“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Yatsen’s sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Yatsen in optimizing the visibility of its ADR program.”In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© November 2020 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

