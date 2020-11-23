  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Yatsen Holding Limited

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:DB +3.27%


Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Yatsen Holding Limited.



Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), headquartered in Guangzhou, China, operates in the Chinese beauty market and has launched several cosmetics and skincare brands, including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen markets its beauty products via its online platforms and “experience stores” located throughout China.*



“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Yatsen’s sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Yatsen in optimizing the visibility of its ADR program.”



In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.



* This information was provided by Yatsen Holding Limited (November 2020).



Depositary Receipt Information



Country



China (Cayman Islands incorporated)



Custodian Bank



Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch



Effective Date



November 23, 2020







Level III ADR







CUSIP



985194 109



ISIN



US9851941099



Symbol



YSG



Exchange



NYSE



Current Ratio



1 ADS: 4 Class A ordinary shares



Eligibility



DTC



Depositary Receipt Contacts



Head of Depositary Receipts



New Business Development



Daniel Clark



William Ng



Tel: +44 (0) 20 7541 6888



Tel: +852 2203 7889







[url="]www.adr.db.com[/url]



Markets Distribution



[email protected]



London



Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500



[url="]gtb.db.com[/url]



New York



Tel: +1 212 250 9100



Hong Kong



Tel: +852 2203 7854



Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.



The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© November 2020 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006164/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)