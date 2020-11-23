  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ford to Present at Credit Suisse Industrials and Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conferences

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:F +1.37%


Ford executives will represent the company at two upcoming conferences.



On Dec. 2, Lisa Drake, Ford chief operating officer, North America, is scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Drake will provide updates on Ford’s key vehicle launches, including Ford F-150, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport. Drake will also discuss plans to improve warranty cost and material cost.



Drake’s presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. EST and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Webcast information will be available prior to the presentation at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].



On Dec. 4, Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief product platform and operations officer, is set to speak at the Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference. Thai-Tang will explain how Ford’s industrial platform is enhancing its ability to design, engineer and bring to market world-class connected vehicles in segments that play to the company’s strengths, meeting the needs of commercial and retail customers. Additionally, Thai-Tang will cover Ford’s plans for electric vehicles that will further strengthen the company’s retail and commercial lineup, and how the integration of vehicle connectivity, software and technology enables new digital services for customers while generating internal value for Ford.



Thai-Tang’s presentation will start at 8 a.m. EST and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information for this event will also be available beforehand at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].



About Ford Motor Company



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit [url="]corporate.ford.com[/url].



For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006207/en/


