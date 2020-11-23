Okta Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

[url="]Okta%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ:OKTA) the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. A complimentary version of the report can be found [url="]here[/url].Okta remains a leader in the Identity and Access Management market, and “is one of the most matured and advanced AM tools in the market to meet both internal and external user access management use case’s needs,” as Gartner highlights in the Critical Capabilities companion report to the Magic Quadrant. Okta is the only vendor to be recognized as a Leader in all seven Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and Access Management Magic Quadrants.“Okta’s continued leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management is validation of our dedication to our customers, and our investments in building a cloud-first, independent identity platform,” said Ryan Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer, Okta. “Whether organizations are managing workforce or customer identities, in the cloud or with a hybrid approach, the Okta Identity Cloud provides our customers with the flexibility and extensibility to address every identity use case. The role of identity has evolved and grown significantly over the last several years, and we continue to lead the identity space, innovating with the needs of our customers’ front and center.”Okta’s leadership in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management builds on the company’s continued recognition by leading industry analyst firms. Last year, Forrester Research Inc. recognized Okta as a Leader in [url="]The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Identity-As-A-Service+%28IDaaS%29+for+Enterprise%2C+Q2+2019[/url]. Earlier this year, Okta hosted its annual customer conference Oktane20 virtually, welcoming tens of thousands of viewers to hear the company’s vision and the importance of giving organizations the freedom to choose, connect to, and build with the best identity management technology available. At its annual Okta Showcase event in October, the company shared how the economy runs on identity, and announced new products and expanded functionality, including [url="]Okta+Customer+Identity+Workflows[/url], [url="]Okta+Devices+SDK[/url], and [url="]new+Okta+Advanced+Server+Access+capabilities[/url].Gartner defines Access Management as “technologies that use access control engines to provide core capabilities,” such as supporting “B2E, B2B, B2C types of identities, authorization and adaptive access, user self-service capabilities, MFA and SSO.” For a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.okta.com%2Fresources%2Faccess-management-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant%2F[/url]Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management,[url="]+Michael+Kelley[/url], [url="]Abhyuday+Data[/url], [url="]Henrique+Teixeira[/url], 18 November 2020.Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005465/en/