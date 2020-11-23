  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

November 23, 2020 | About: HTLD -1.88%

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. ( HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2020. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 80.8 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventieth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $490.4 million in cash dividends, including three special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.

For further information contact
Michael J. Gerdin, CEO
Christopher A. Strain, CFO
Heartland Express, Inc.
319-626-3600

ti?nf=ODA5MDk4NiMzODQwNjgwIzIwMTkwNDE=
fdcbbb2f-b22b-4a96-b4c4-fd130941057b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)