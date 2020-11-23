  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Spirit Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:SPR +7.8%

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 23, 2020

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference at 1:50 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sitesin the U.S., U.K., Morocco, France and Malaysia.The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft.Spirit AeroSystems focuses onaffordable,innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-executive-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-credit-suisse-8th-annual-virtual-industrials-conference-301178249.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


