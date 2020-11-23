Boatim Inc. Issues Performance Notice, Dealer Onboarding Targets Exceeded

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc (OTCQB: BTIM), a global marketplace and online community for buying and selling boats and yachts, announces today that it exceeded its dealer onboarding and inventory build up targets:

Following the launch of our Smart Connected Inventory™ tool at the beginning of September this year, we have experienced a real dealer rush to join Boatim on its journey. Within the first 10 weeks from roll-out 180 dealers were onboarded, creating an inventory of no less than 30,000 genuine and current listings of all types. This is almost half already of what the biggest US listing website shows, which has been around for years.

"While we were confident our Smart Connected Inventory™ tool would get dealers' attention, I must say we are really excited about how much demand materialized in such a short time. Then again, the tools function like clock work and the overwhelming and positive market feedback confirmed that Boatim is absolutely on the right track," says Matthew Grady, VP Sales at Boatim.

"Inventory and Data Availability are essential for any successful marketplace launch," adds Patrick Burkert, CMO. "At the current trends on number of listings, dealer data and community members we will be able to reach the critical mass much quicker from where our technology and marketing strategy will allow for our new quality of leads and superior ROI for dealers and network scaling effects for boat buyers to kick in."

Wolfgang Tippner, CEO, sums it up: "I'm absolutely happy seeing the team perform and the market to respond like this. Good times ahead!"

Smart Connected Inventory™ allows dealers, boat sellers, brands and manufacturers to onboard all their listings from multiple sources onto the newly launched boatim.com platform. Boatim is focussed on data-driven and user-centered solutions for the boating industry. Our Smart Connected Inventory™ tool is only the first of a number of disruptive innovations Boatim will be rolling out over the near term future. Our mission is to capture market share with better product where processes are already online and further, to develop new markets by digitizing historically offline practices to accomodate the new tech savvy generation of boaters.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and now employs 21 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

