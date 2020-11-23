  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Century Communities Announces Five New Charlotte Metro Communities Single-family homes and townhomes from the mid $200s

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCS +6.22%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is announcing five new communities in the Charlotte Metro area, spanning from Union County to Mecklenburg County, and featuring a mix of single-family homes and townhomes. Pricing ranges from the mid $200s to the mid $300s, with available floor plans boasting 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,534 square feet, and on-trend included features.

Maple floor plan | Weddington Pointe in Union County, NC | Century Communities

Explore new communities and join VIP lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CharlotteMetro

"We're thrilled to bring these additional communities to the sought-after Charlotte Metro area," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "With a versatile selection of townhomes and single-family homes in prime locations, these new communities represent a great opportunity for homebuyers to find a new home that meets their needs."

Sagecroft Townhomes: Indian Trail, NC
Join our VIP list!

  • Townhomes
  • From the mid $200s
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Up to approximately 1,849 square feet

Retreat at Rocky River: Charlotte, NC
Join our VIP list!

  • Single-family homes
  • From the mid $200s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,570 square feet

Weddington Pointe: Union County, NC
Now pre-selling! Model coming soon

  • Single-family homes
  • From the high $200s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,812 square feet

Creek Bend: Matthews, NC
Now selling! Model open for tour

  • Single-family homes
  • From the mid $300s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms
  • Up to approximately 3,534 square feet

Harmony at Matthews: Matthews, NC
Now pre-selling! Model opening late December

  • Townhomes
  • From the high $200s
  • 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,234 square feet

For more information, call 704.909.7088.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Bridgeport floor plan | Creek Bend in Matthews, NC | Century Communities

Ginger floor plan | Sagecroft Townhomes in Indian Trail, NC | Century Communities

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-five-new-charlotte-metro-communities-single-family-homes-and-townhomes-from-the-mid-200s-301179188.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)