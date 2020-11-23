Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO of Ii-vi Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Jr Mattera (insider trades) sold 51,350 shares of IIVI on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $63.18 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications. II-VI Inc has a market cap of $6.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.88 with and P/S ratio of 2.30. II-VI Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated II-VI Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with II-VI Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 51,350 shares of IIVI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $63.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.86% since.

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 248,500 shares of IIVI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.98. The price of the stock has increased by 11.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategy Officer Giovanni Barbarossa sold 106,620 shares of IIVI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.62. The price of the stock has increased by 12.18% since.

Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of IIVI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $58.54. The price of the stock has increased by 14.25% since.

Director Marc Y E Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of IIVI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $56.96. The price of the stock has increased by 17.42% since.

Chief Technology Officer Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of IIVI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.01. The price of the stock has increased by 13.34% since.

Director Francis J Kramer sold 14,570 shares of IIVI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $55.1. The price of the stock has increased by 21.38% since.

