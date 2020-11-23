  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sold $948,500 of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: EPAM -1.56%

CFO of Epam Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason D. Peterson (insider trades) sold 2,800 shares of EPAM on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $338.75 a share. The total sale was $948,500.

EPAM Systems Inc is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services to clients in different locations. Its services include software development, application maintenance & support, application testing, & licensing. EPAM Systems Inc has a market cap of $18.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $335.69 with a P/E ratio of 61.81 and P/S ratio of 7.61. EPAM Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated EPAM Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with EPAM Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $338.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.
  • CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $335. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $340.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.
  • EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes sold 37,200 shares of EPAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $309.49. The price of the stock has increased by 8.47% since.
  • SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $310.32. The price of the stock has increased by 8.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EPAM, click here

.

Comments

