Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) CEO Richard S Warzala Sold $807,448 of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: AMOT +0.37%

CEO of Allied Motion Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard S Warzala (insider trades) sold 19,937 shares of AMOT on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $40.5 a share. The total sale was $807,448.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and speciality motion control components and systems. The firm's primary targets are vehicle, medical, aerospace, defense, electronics and industrial, pumps and robotics sectors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc has a market cap of $399.100 million; its shares were traded at around $40.90 with a P/E ratio of 27.09 and P/S ratio of 1.08. The dividend yield of Allied Motion Technologies Inc stocks is 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Allied Motion Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Richard S Warzala sold 19,937 shares of AMOT stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $40.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Richard S Warzala sold 2,051 shares of AMOT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $40.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Richard S Warzala sold 6,715 shares of AMOT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $40.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Richard S Warzala sold 3,285 shares of AMOT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMOT, click here

.

