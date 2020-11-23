The Timken Co (TKR) President and CEO Richard G Kyle Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard G Kyle (insider trades) sold 24,712 shares of TKR on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $71.45 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

The Timken Co engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain, and related products under Timken brand, and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Timken Co has a market cap of $5.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.68 with a P/E ratio of 16.29 and P/S ratio of 1.61. The dividend yield of The Timken Co stocks is 1.52%. The Timken Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Timken Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 33,295 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.94. The price of the stock has increased by 8.45% since.

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 34,145 shares of TKR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $61.82. The price of the stock has increased by 19.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of TKR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $72.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

EVP & CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 16,151 shares of TKR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $62.72. The price of the stock has increased by 17.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Group President Christopher A Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of TKR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $73.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.

Group Vice President Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,830 shares of TKR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $70.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.54% since.

Director Jacqueline F Woods sold 1,600 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.29. The price of the stock has increased by 9.5% since.

VP, GC, and Secretary Hansal N. Patel sold 2,087 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.03% since.

EVP - Human Resources Ronald J Myers sold 7,760 shares of TKR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $61.83. The price of the stock has increased by 19.17% since.

