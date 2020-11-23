Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Bought $56,250 of Shares

CFO of Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J. Vohs (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of BRG on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $22.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $56,250.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc invests in institutional-quality apartment properties in US growth markets. The Company's objective is to maximize returns through investments in Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a market cap of $221.560 million; its shares were traded at around $9.29 with and P/S ratio of 1.01. The dividend yield of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc stocks is 7.02%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of BRG stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $22.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 58.71% since.

