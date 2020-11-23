  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Bought $56,250 of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: BRG -0.85%

CFO of Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J. Vohs (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of BRG on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $22.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $56,250.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc invests in institutional-quality apartment properties in US growth markets. The Company's objective is to maximize returns through investments in Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a market cap of $221.560 million; its shares were traded at around $9.29 with and P/S ratio of 1.01. The dividend yield of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc stocks is 7.02%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of BRG stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $22.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 58.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BRG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)