IntelGenx Grants Stock Options

SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) announced today that the Company’s board of directors granted stock options to acquire a total of 1,365,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan.



Of the total stock options granted, 200,000 were granted to each of Horst G. Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer and Andre Godin, President and Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, 100,000 stock options were granted to each of three officers of IntelGenx Corp., Nadine Paiement, Vice President Research and Development, Dana Matzen, Vice President Business and Corporate Development and Rodolphe Obeid, Vice President Operations. Also included in the total number of options granted are 665,000 granted to fourteen employees of IntelGenx Corp.

The options have an exercise price of US$0.27 (CAD$0.35), vest over a period of two years at the rate of 25% every six months and expire on November 22, 2030.

