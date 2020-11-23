Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Chairman, President & CEO Stephen I Chazen Bought $230,800 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen I Chazen (insider trades) bought 40,000 shares of MGY on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $5.77 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $230,800.

TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $6.63 with and P/S ratio of 1.86. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Stephen I Chazen bought 40,000 shares of MGY stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $5.77. The price of the stock has increased by 14.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MGY, click here