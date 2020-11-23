  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nvr Inc (NVR) CEO Paul C Saville Sold $7.4 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: NVR +0.83%

CEO of Nvr Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul C Saville (insider trades) sold 1,750 shares of NVR on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $4210.05 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

NVR Inc is a United States based company engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, town homes and condominium buildings. It also operates in mortgage banking and title services business. NVR Inc has a market cap of $15.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $4194.58 with a P/E ratio of 19.35 and P/S ratio of 2.29. NVR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NVR Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Paul C Saville sold 1,750 shares of NVR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $4210.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of NVR stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $3919.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.
  • President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $4281.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.
  • Director Alfred E Festa sold 500 shares of NVR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $4128.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.
  • President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $4300. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVR, click here

.

Comments

