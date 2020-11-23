Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) CFO & COO Derek P Schmidt Bought $283,497 of Shares

CFO & COO of Flexsteel Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek P Schmidt (insider trades) bought 11,135 shares of FLXS on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $25.46 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $283,497.

Flexsteel Industries Inc manufactures, imports and markets residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. Its products include sofas, loveseats and rocker-reclining chairs. Flexsteel Industries Inc has a market cap of $212.450 million; its shares were traded at around $29.04 with and P/S ratio of 0.61. The dividend yield of Flexsteel Industries Inc stocks is 1.86%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Flexsteel Industries Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO Derek P Schmidt bought 11,135 shares of FLXS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $25.46. The price of the stock has increased by 14.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Matthew Kaness bought 7,000 shares of FLXS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $27.28. The price of the stock has increased by 6.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FLXS, click here