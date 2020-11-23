Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) President and CEO William E Jr. Waltz Sold $1.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Atkore International Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Jr. Waltz (insider trades) sold 47,177 shares of ATKR on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $35.22 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures Electrical Raceway products for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial market. Atkore International Group Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.73 with a P/E ratio of 12.49 and P/S ratio of 0.97.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William E Jr. Waltz sold 47,177 shares of ATKR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $35.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, General Counsel and Sec. Daniel S Kelly sold 40,000 shares of ATKR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $34.86. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

