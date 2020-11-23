  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) President and CEO William E Jr. Waltz Sold $1.7 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: ATKR +8.03%

President and CEO of Atkore International Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Jr. Waltz (insider trades) sold 47,177 shares of ATKR on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $35.22 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures Electrical Raceway products for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial market. Atkore International Group Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.73 with a P/E ratio of 12.49 and P/S ratio of 0.97.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO William E Jr. Waltz sold 47,177 shares of ATKR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $35.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, General Counsel and Sec. Daniel S Kelly sold 40,000 shares of ATKR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $34.86. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATKR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)