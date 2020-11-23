  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) EVP - Chief Legal Officer Jason K. Greene Sold $1.2 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: BERY +0.41%

EVP - Chief Legal Officer of Berry Global Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason K. Greene (insider trades) sold 20,500 shares of BERY on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $57.17 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Berry Global Group Inc is a plastics packaging products manufacturing company. It operates three segments and sells containers, plastic drink cups, printed bags for food products, and baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, tapes, and plastic films. Berry Global Group Inc has a market cap of $7.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.22 with a P/E ratio of 12.28 and P/S ratio of 0.62. Berry Global Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Berry Global Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Chief Legal Officer Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of BERY stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $57.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.
  • President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of BERY stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $57.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BERY, click here

.

