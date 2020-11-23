Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) EVP, Research & Early Dev. Rupert Vessey Sold $3.5 million of Shares

EVP, Research & Early Dev. of Bristol-myers Squibb Company (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rupert Vessey (insider trades) sold 57,591 shares of BMY on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $61.3 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is engaged in discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceuticals products. The company operates in one segment that is Biopharmaceuticals. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a market cap of $139.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.92 with and P/S ratio of 3.47. The dividend yield of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks is 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

