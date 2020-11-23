Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Chairman, President and CEO Randall A Lipps Sold $1.6 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Omnicell Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randall A Lipps (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of OMCL on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $105.34 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supplies management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing. Omnicell Inc has a market cap of $4.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.94 with a P/E ratio of 122.92 and P/S ratio of 5.20. Omnicell Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Omnicell Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Omnicell Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Randall A Lipps sold 15,000 shares of OMCL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $105.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Randall A Lipps sold 11,435 shares of OMCL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $89.59. The price of the stock has increased by 19.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OMCL, click here