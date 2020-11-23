Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off Jonathan Auerbach Sold $600,659 of Shares

EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Auerbach (insider trades) sold 3,109 shares of PYPL on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $193.2 a share. The total sale was $600,659.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. PayPal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $235.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.82 with a P/E ratio of 75.78 and P/S ratio of 11.74. PayPal Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PayPal Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PYPL stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $193.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PYPL stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $195.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Product Officer Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PYPL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $202.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

