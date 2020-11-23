  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off Jonathan Auerbach Sold $600,659 of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: PYPL +4.23%

EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Auerbach (insider trades) sold 3,109 shares of PYPL on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $193.2 a share. The total sale was $600,659.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. PayPal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $235.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.82 with a P/E ratio of 75.78 and P/S ratio of 11.74. PayPal Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PayPal Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PYPL stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $193.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
  • President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PYPL stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $195.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PYPL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $193.2. The price of the stock has increased by 3.94% since.
  • EVP, Chief Product Officer Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PYPL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $202.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PYPL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)