La-z-boy Inc (LZB) Chairman, President & CEO Kurt L Darrow Sold $5.9 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of La-z-boy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kurt L Darrow (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of LZB on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $39.48 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

La-Z-Boy Inc through its subsidiaries manufactures, markets, imports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. In addition, it imports, distributes and retails accessories and wood furniture products. La-Z-Boy Inc has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.78 with a P/E ratio of 23.65 and P/S ratio of 1.14. The dividend yield of La-Z-Boy Inc stocks is 0.89%. La-Z-Boy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated La-Z-Boy Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with La-Z-Boy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Kurt L Darrow sold 150,000 shares of LZB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $39.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Lindsay A Barnes sold 19,287 shares of LZB stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $39.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

Senior Vice President Otis S Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of LZB stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $39.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

Senior Vice President and COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of LZB stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $37.04. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LZB, click here