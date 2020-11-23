The Home Depot Inc (HD) President & COO Edward P. Decker Sold $6.9 million of Shares

President & COO of The Home Depot Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward P. Decker (insider trades) sold 25,595 shares of HD on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $269.4 a share. The total sale was $6.9 million.

The Home Depot Inc is a home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products and provide a number of services. The Home Depot Inc has a market cap of $292.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $271.40 with a P/E ratio of 23.48 and P/S ratio of 2.33. The dividend yield of The Home Depot Inc stocks is 2.17%. The Home Depot Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Home Depot Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Craig A Menear sold 95,274 shares of HD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $273.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Richard V Mcphail sold 14,285 shares of HD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $272.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - U.S. Stores & Int'l Ops Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of HD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $269.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

EVP-Supply Chain & Product Dev Mark Holifield sold 36,672 shares of HD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $274.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.

