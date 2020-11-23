Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at 8th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW)has been invited to present at the [url="]8%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Virtual+Industrials+Conference[/url], which is taking place December 2-4, 2020.
B&W management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 3, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern time, and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.babcock.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url].
About Babcock & Wilcox
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and learn more at [url="]www.babcock.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NYSE:BW. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:BW 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:BW
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:BW
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006255/en/