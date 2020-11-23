Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in December











Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Due to the virtual nature of this year’s conference, presentation sessions were pre-recorded and available on-demand. Exelixis’ fireside chat session is now available to stream on the company’s website.







Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 3:05pm EST / 12:05pm PST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.







Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences in December:To access the webcast links, log onto [url="]www.exelixis.com[/url] and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for 14 days.Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX(cabozantinib), COMETRIQ(cabozantinib), COTELLIC(cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO(esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit, follow [url="]%40ExelixisInc[/url] on Twitter or like [url="]Exelixis%2C+Inc.[/url] on Facebook.





Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks.





MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.





