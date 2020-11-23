Internet Grows to 370.7 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Third Quarter of 2020

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the third quarter of 2020 closed with 370.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 0.6 million domain name registrations, or 0.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2020.1,2 Domain name registrations have grown by 10.8 million, or 3.0 percent, year over year.1,2
The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 163.7 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.7 million domain name registrations, or 1.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 6.3 million domain name registrations, or 4.0 percent, year over year. As of Sept. 30, 2020, the .com domain name base totaled 150.3 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.4 million domain name registrations.
New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to 9.9 million domain name registrations at the end of the third quarter of 2019.
Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The third quarter 2020 Domain Name Industry Brief, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at [url="]Verisign.com%2FDNIB[/url].
About Verisign
Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit [url="]Verisign.com[/url].
VRSNF
© 2020 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NAS:VRSN. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:VRSN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:VRSN
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:VRSN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006264/en/