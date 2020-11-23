United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on December 9, 2020

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter, ended October 31, 2020, the morning of Wednesday December 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 8959225. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website [url="]www.unfi.com[/url]. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit [url="]www.unfi.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005984/en/