Anaplan Announces Appointment of Brooke Major-Reid to its Board of Directors

[url="]Anaplan%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance today announced the appointment of Brooke Major-Reid to its Board of Directors effective November 20, 2020.

Brooke Major-Reid is Corporate Treasurer of Macy's, Inc., the omnichannel retailer. She is a seasoned, entrepreneurial finance and strategy executive who also successfully led short-term credit products businesses, among other senior roles, at Morgan Stanley. Before joining Macy's in 2019, Ms. Major-Reid was the SVP, Head of Strategy, at Cross River – a FinTech Bank – from 2017 to 2019. She founded BEAMR Group Inc. in 2015, providing strategic and financial advice to startups, with a focus on woman- and minority-founded enterprises. Ms. Major-Reid also serves as a board member for Uncommon Schools, a nonprofit charter school management organization.Ms. Major-Reid has an extensive finance background, including 15+ years of experience in structured finance origination, short-term credit product marketing, and analytics, institutional capital raising, and business development. She has a proven track record of demonstrating exceptional leadership, optimizing client relationships, and identifying untapped business opportunities in under-penetrated and high-potential market segments. Ms. Major-Reid holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA in International Business with a concentration in Finance from Howard University.“This is an exciting time for us as we welcome Brooke to our Board,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO, Anaplan. “Brooke’s deep expertise in finance and her boundless passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion will help us as we continue to grow and mature as a company. We have an ambitious agenda for Anaplan’s future, and her experience will be incredibly valuable. She is an accomplished business leader, and I'm looking forward to working with her.”“Anaplan is on the leading edge of innovation in the mission-critical area of Corporate Planning. I firmly believe that Anaplan's ongoing success will not only be an operational game-changer for companies across the globe, but will also support optimization of strategic choices, creating tremendous value for all stakeholders,” said Brooke Major-Reid. “It is a privilege to join this esteemed Board in partnership with a pioneering management team shaping the future of this dynamic space.”Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform – powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology – to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit [url="]anaplan.com[/url].

