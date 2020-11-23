  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Brink's to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30

November 23, 2020 | About: BCO +6.77%

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30, 2020.

Brink’s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Bank of America representative.

The company’s presentation is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. The webcast and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations Events section of the company’s website www.brinks.com.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709

