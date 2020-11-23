Service Corporation International To Raise Funds For Survivors Of Military Loss

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is partnering with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, Dec. 1. SCI will match individual donations to TAPS dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Funds raised will provide 250 survivors of a military or veteran loss with support and grief resources at no cost for one year.

Donations can be made on the TAPS website beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Dec. 4 to qualify for the matching funds from SCI.

"SCI has a long-standing commitment to veterans and veteran families through a number of programs that assist those who have faithfully served our country," said Eric Tanzberger, SCI senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We hope the communities we serve throughout the United States will join us in making a monetary donation to TAPS on Giving Tuesday to help support those who have lost a military or a veteran loved one."

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, is a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. As a national nonprofit, TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one. Since 1994, TAPS has provided support and hope around the clock through a national peer support network, grief counseling services, support groups, youth programs and print resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At September 30, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliates.

