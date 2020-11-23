  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:RGNX -5.38%

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will present at the following December investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Pre-recorded

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. ET

The pre-recorded Piper Sandler fireside chat is currently available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com and will be available for approximately 30 days. A live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat can be accessed in the same section of REGENXBIO's website, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
[email protected]

Investors:
Eleanor Barisser, 212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301178926.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)