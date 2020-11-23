REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will present at the following December investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Pre-recorded

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. ET

The pre-recorded Piper Sandler fireside chat is currently available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com and will be available for approximately 30 days. A live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat can be accessed in the same section of REGENXBIO's website, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

