ImageWareÂ® Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Months Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 Highlights

Chris Dickson named VP of Sales to utilize his technical background to form and lead new sales strategies to achieve our aggressive revenue goals

to utilize his technical background to form and lead new sales strategies to achieve our aggressive revenue goals BioIntellic™ - the first new release by the new development team - is our standalone, highly scalable anti-spoofing detection feature (embedded in the Biometric Engine) to ensure secure onboarding BioIntellic bolsters our joint offering with our existing proofing partner in the African market, Contactable, and also supports our existing MTN business as well as drives new business in the African region and beyond

- the first new release by the new development team - is our standalone, highly scalable anti-spoofing detection feature (embedded in the Biometric Engine) to ensure secure onboarding Generated $1.2 million in orders from an existing contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide smart badge technology along with a new contract for professional services to expand user functionality

in orders from an existing contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide smart badge technology along with a new contract for professional services to expand user functionality Restructured certain senior securities as an important first step in executing our strategic business and financing plan

Closed a $2.2 million equity advance in the quarter as the first tranche of an $11.56 million Series D Preferred capital raise (closed on November 12 th ), supporting our plans for substantial growth

equity advance in the quarter as the first tranche of an Series D Preferred capital raise (closed on ), supporting our plans for substantial growth Implemented further cost cutting measures to reduce burn rate

Kristin A. Taylor , Chair, President and CEO, said, "Our talented and dedicated team members are the backbone of our accomplishments. While working remotely during the pandemic, they continue to excel and thrive. I applaud their many accomplishments and on-going contributions.

"Our recently completed $11.56 million capital raise provides us with the means and the runway to continue building and growing ImageWare 2.0 to achieve meaningful success for our investors on our way to becoming cash flow positive," concluded Taylor.

Momentum

Growing sales pipeline Q3 added 79 net-new opportunities (including 56 new opportunities in Law Enforcement This increase compares with Q2 in which we added 67 net-new opportunities (including 45 new opportunities in Law Enforcement)

New bookings Q3 new bookings increased 28% to $2,014,933 as compared with $1,573,140 in the same period last yea The 70 bookings included 46 new/upsell plus 24 renewals

We are moving historic customers and new bookings to a subscription model (typically 12 months) for which revenue will be recognized ratably over the year New bookings represent new contracts signed in the period and will be recognized as revenue over the life of the contract.

In October, we completed a new QuickCapture Mobile software product that resides on the Laxton Chameleon 5 and 8 devices. QuickCapture Mobile will be an inherent part of our final Law Enforcement 2.0 This powerful solution allows officers, public safety and military personnel in the field to have dynamic data on a perpetrator in the palm of their hands We have shown more than 15 QuickCapture Mobile demonstrations in the past 30 days to agencies with keen interest

New hires Actively interviewing and hiring new technical software sales candidates

We are now successfully showcasing products and new developments in monthly webinars to new and existing customers. Existing customers present the greatest opportunities for immediate revenue given their long history of working with ImageWare and appreciation of our 24/7 support

IP monetization - in September we established Phase One with a new IP business unit as part of our monetization and broader patent plan Actively pursuing licensing and anticipate first revenues from these efforts in 2021

Next week the team completes the multiphase upgrade for GoVerifyID® (GVID) enterprise-ready authentication product to expand usefulness and Cloud-based biometrics MFA (multi-factor authentication) Enables sales to double down A new self-service portal (enabling end-users to test, purchase and provision GVID in an automated way) will be released in early 202 Development to continue to work on a Zero Trust product for remote workers

Continued refresh of the components of the Identity Platform (Cloud and mobile-capable)

Progressing with the upgrade of the corporate website for launch early next year

Sales Strategy Overview

ImageWare's sales team is delivering growth through strong renewals, and critical momentum with new business. Our renewed sales strategy and focus continue to yield increasing results. A direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing increasing cybersecurity demand from the new and burgeoning remote workforce.

The integration work in our Identity Platform is expected to be completed in Q2. Our recent successful demonstration was very well received – and we have existing customers who have expressed particular interest.

The lucrative enterprise market remains a key priority for us as we focus resources to target future customers in financial services, retail, manufacturing, education and healthcare.

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 grew 215% to $2,471,000 compared with $785,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by services revenue for smart badge technology, services integration and training for the US Department of Veterans' Affairs.

grew 215% to compared with for the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the third quarter 2020 grew 152% to $1,633,000 , or 66%, versus $647,000 , or 82%, in the same period last year. The lower margin in Q3 2020 is attributable to the one-time impact of additional services costs incurred for one particular customer.

, or 66%, versus , or 82%, in the same period last year. Net loss narrowed to ($626,000) for the third quarter 2020 compared with a loss of ($2,665,000) in the same period last year.

for the third quarter 2020 compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net loss per share narrowed to ($0.02) for the third quarter ended 2020 versus ($0.04) in the same period in 2019.

Nine-Month Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 37% to $3,999,000 compared with $2,527,000 for the nine-month period in 2019.

increased 37% to compared with for the nine-month period in 2019. Gross profit for the nine months ended 2020 was $2,890,000 , or 72%, versus $2,046,000 , or 81%, in the same period last year. The lower margin in the nine months ended 2020 is primarily attributable to the one-time costs associated with the customer previously mentioned.

, or 72%, versus , or 81%, in the same period last year. The lower margin in the nine months ended 2020 is primarily attributable to the one-time costs associated with the customer previously mentioned. Net loss narrowed to ($6,781,000) for the nine months ended 2020 compared with a loss of ($9,235,000) in the same period last year.

for the nine months ended 2020 compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net loss per share narrowed to ($0.09) for the nine months ended 2020 versus ($0.13) in the same period in 2019.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement having built the first statewide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement - and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. Please visit www.iwsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

ImageWare® Systems, Inc.









SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











In thousands, except share and per share amounts























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019

Revenues

















Product $ 1,858

$ 155



$ 2,129

$ 592

Maintenance 613

630



1,870

1,935

Total Revenues 2,471

785



3,999

2,527





















Cost of Revenue

















Product 715

41



781

158

Maintenance 123

97



328

323





















Gross Profit 1,633

647



2,890

2,046



66%

82%



72%

81%

Operating Expenses

















General & administrative 953

791



2,875

2,793

Sales and marketing 615

985



2,239

2,924

Research and development 1,117

1,898



4,503

5,511

Depreciation and amortization 18

17



54

53

Total Operating Expenses 2,703

3,691



9,671

11,281





















Loss from operations -1,070

-3,044



-6,781

-9,235





















Interest (income) expense, net 56

-27



131

-80

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (535)

(388)



(369)

(445)

Other components of net periodic pension expense 31

35



106

113

Other expense 3

-



4

1





















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes -625

-2,664



-6,653

-8,824





















Income taxes 1

1



-1

1





















Loss from continuing operations (626)

(2,665)



(6,652)

(8,825)





















Net loss $ (626)

$ (2,665)



$ (6,652)

$ (8,825)





















Preferred dividends, preferred stock discount accretion and deemed

















dividends from preferred stock exchange (2,529)

(1,300)



(5,275)

(3,968)





















Net loss available to common shareholders $ (3,155)

$ (3,965)



$ (11,927)

$ (12,793)





















Per share data - basic

















Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ (0.02)

$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)

$ (0.13)





















Basic weighted-average common shares 133,341,134

106,571,261



125,558,524

102,830,312



ImageWare® Systems, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets:





Cash $ 2,906

$ 1,030 Accounts receivable, net 473

657 Inventories 22

615 Other current assets 178

243 Property and equipment, net 169

216 Other assets 512

257 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,649

1,906 Intangible assets, net 61

70 Goodwill 3,416

3,416 Total Assets $ 9,386

$ 8,410







Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:





Current liabilities $ 8,199

$ 4,198 Note payable - bank, net of current portion 853

- Pension obligation 2,380

2,256 Lease liabilities - long term 1,406

1,716 Other long-term liabilities 69

118 Mezzanine equity 9,401

8,884 Shareholders' deficit -12,922

-8,762 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 9,386

$ 8,410

