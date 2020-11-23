  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Norfolk Southern appoints Smith and Hatfield as vice presidents; Martínez to retire

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:NSC +0.85%

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2020

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern announced that its board of directors has appointed two new officers:

Kathleen Smith

  • John Hatfield is vice president corporate communications.
  • Kathleen Smith is vice president business development and real estate, succeeding Robert Martínez, who is retiring from the company.

Hatfield, who will also oversee the Norfolk Southern Foundation, joins the company with more than 30 years of experience in public and community relations. He has served in senior communications leadership positions with large corporations, public relations agencies, political campaigns and elected officials. Most recently, he served as vice president of communications and community affairs for Arizona Public Service, that state's largest energy provider.

"John is a seasoned executive and experienced communication professional," said Norfolk Southern Chairman, President, and CEO James A. Squires. "As we move through a time of tremendous change for our company, it's essential for us to engage effectively with our stakeholders. We are pleased to add John to our team."

Smith joined the company in 1995 as a management trainee. She has held roles of increasing responsibility in Norfolk Southern's Marketing Division with a focus on research, market planning, and analysis. Prior to serving as group vice president chemicals in the industrial products group, she held the role of group vice president automotive in the intermodal/automotive group.

"Kathleen has proven to be a smart and capable leader, helping her teams provide quality customer service and achieve company goals for growth," Squires said. "In her new role, Smith will help lead our ongoing transformation to become a more agile and resilient company."

"During more than 23 years with Norfolk Southern, Rob Martínez played an integral role in some of the company's largest and most strategic business initiatives," said Squires. "Rob is recognized across the industry for his integrity and diplomacy. We are a stronger and more competitive railroad through his efforts, and he will be missed."

Martínez retires and Smith assumes her new responsibilities on Dec. 1. Hatfield's new role is effective Jan. 1.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

John Hatfield

Rob Martinez

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-appoints-smith-and-hatfield-as-vice-presidents-martinez-to-retire-301179240.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)