Maxim Integrated Appoints Yu-A Sophie Han as Country Manager and Managing Director of Maxim Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) has appointed Sophie Han as the company's country manager and managing director of Maxim Korea, effective immediately. In this role, she will oversee all sales, business and operations for the company's Korea region.

Located in Seoul, Sophie joined Maxim Korea in 2004 and brings extensive experience in management, operations and marketing in the semiconductor industry. While leading Customer Operations, where she was responsible for accounts in China, Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia as well as global premier accounts, she engaged with small, medium and large customers as well as distributors. Prior to joining Maxim Integrated, she worked at CTS Corporation (formerly Motorola's Component Products Division). Sophie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dankook University, Seoul.

"Sophie is an experienced leader who has earned herself a reputation for driving continuous improvement," said Jon Imperato, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Maxim Integrated. "This, combined with her excellent customer relationships and passion for expanding Maxim's business makes her the right person for this role."

"I'm honored to take on the role of country manager for Maxim Korea," said Sophie. "I look forward to driving customer success with Maxim Integrated's innovative products and strong engineering resources."

