AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2020.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.47%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.23%
3) Central Plains Energy Project Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.00%
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
2.00%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.74%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.69%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.65%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.64%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.53%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.49%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
20.97%
Airport
8.08%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.00%
Electric Utility
4.89%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.77%
Water & Sewer
3.01%
Prepay Energy
2.68%
Tobacco Securitization
1.53%
Higher Education - Public
1.07%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Higher Education - Private
0.74%
Port
0.71%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.24%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
57.28%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.98%
State G.O.
7.61%
Local G.O.
3.32%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.36%
Assessment District
2.13%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
33.96%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.36%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.79%
SUBTOTAL
0.79%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.32%
SUBTOTAL
0.32%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.29%
SUBTOTAL
0.29%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.55%
California
10.73%
Illinois
9.86%
New Jersey
7.73%
Pennsylvania
7.34%
Connecticut
5.58%
Florida
5.49%
Texas
4.68%
Michigan
3.93%
South Carolina
3.15%
Alabama
2.44%
Massachusetts
2.40%
Nebraska
2.00%
Colorado
1.85%
Minnesota
1.79%
Oklahoma
1.78%
Wisconsin
1.69%
North Carolina
1.62%
Tennessee
1.37%
Arizona
1.33%
Utah
1.18%
Georgia
1.10%
Maryland
1.10%
Ohio
1.05%
District of Columbia
0.99%
Guam
0.87%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.83%
West Virginia
0.67%
Puerto Rico
0.50%
Hawaii
0.42%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.65%
AA
28.54%
A
38.13%
BBB
17.30%
BB
1.70%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.75%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.36%
Short-Term Investments
0.29%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.29%
1 to 5 years
1.21%
5 to 10 years
21.99%
10 to 20 years
36.40%
20 to 30 years
35.06%
More Than 30 years
5.05%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.13%
Average Coupon:
5.06%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.03%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.69%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.72%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.27 Years
Effective Duration:
4.67 Years
Total Net Assets:
$429.46 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.94
Number of Holdings:
171
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.03% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.69% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
