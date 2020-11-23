  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Synchrony to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:SYF +4.01%

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Executive Officer, Margaret M. Keane, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508

Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-conference-301178677.html

SOURCE Synchrony


