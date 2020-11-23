PRA Group to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11:15am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the event will be available at the same website until Mar. 2, 2021.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

