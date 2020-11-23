  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman & CEO Philippe F Courtot Sold $10.5 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: QLYS -0.68%

Chairman & CEO of Qualys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philippe F Courtot (insider trades) sold 116,505 shares of QLYS on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $89.88 a share. The total sale was $10.5 million.

Qualys Inc provides cloud security and compliance solutions to organizations identifying security risks to their IT infrastructures, to protect their IT systems from cyber-attacks and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. Qualys Inc has a market cap of $3.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.71 with a P/E ratio of 42.00 and P/S ratio of 10.53. Qualys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Qualys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Philippe F Courtot sold 116,505 shares of QLYS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $89.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.
  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Philippe F Courtot sold 143,358 shares of QLYS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $90.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.
  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Philippe F Courtot sold 90,137 shares of QLYS stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $90.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jeffrey P Hank sold 2,535 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.56% since.
  • Pres. & Chief Product Officer Sumedh S Thakar sold 3,141 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $93.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QLYS, click here

