Magnite Inc (MGNI) CFO David Day Sold $2.2 million of Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $1.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.69 with and P/S ratio of 6.63. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Magnite Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 95,053 shares of MGNI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $11.06. The price of the stock has increased by 50.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Day sold 159,125 shares of MGNI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $13.55. The price of the stock has increased by 23.17% since.

CFO David Day sold 16,256 shares of MGNI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $11.06. The price of the stock has increased by 50.9% since.

CFO David Day sold 69,399 shares of MGNI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $11.82. The price of the stock has increased by 41.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Head of Global Buyer Team Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of MGNI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has increased by 11.27% since.

Head of Global Buyer Team Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,782 shares of MGNI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $11.06. The price of the stock has increased by 50.9% since.

Chief Technology Officer Thomas Kershaw sold 30,393 shares of MGNI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $11.06. The price of the stock has increased by 50.9% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Shawna Hughes sold 3,253 shares of MGNI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $11.06. The price of the stock has increased by 50.9% since.

Head of Global Buyer Team Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of MGNI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $12.23. The price of the stock has increased by 36.47% since.

