Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sold $2 million of Shares

CFO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Khozema Shipchandler (insider trades) sold 6,815 shares of TWLO on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $296.5 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $48.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $301.72 with and P/S ratio of 27.71. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $274.22. The price of the stock has increased by 10.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of TWLO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $296.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,341 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $282.28. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of TWLO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $284.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of TWLO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $284.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $272.16. The price of the stock has increased by 10.86% since.

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,954 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $280.61. The price of the stock has increased by 7.52% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,359 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $282.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here