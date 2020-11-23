  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Volaris announces it has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:VLRS +0.77%

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 23, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces that effective as of November 23rd, 2020; it has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) MILA Pacific Alliance Index.

Volaris logo

Mr. Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global said: "We congratulate Volaris for being included in the DJSI. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets Volaris apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

El DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance is composed by 62 companies with the highest sustainability score selected by the SAM rating agency (currently part of the S&P family) in the Pacific Alliance region, which includes Chile, Colombia, México and Perú; Volaris is the only Latin American airline that has been selected as part of the index.

The information included does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 171 and its fleet from four to 84 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 345 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Investor Relations contact: María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González/ Investor Relations / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444
Media contact: Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 5246 0100

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-announces-it-has-been-selected-as-an-index-component-of-the-dow-jones-sustainability-mila-pacific-alliance-index-301179356.html

SOURCE Volaris


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)