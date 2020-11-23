SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds UROV, CIT, HLIX, and CBLI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own. If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA common stock for each share of CIT common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $33.88 based upon FCNCA's November 20, 2020 closing price of $546.43. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, HLIX stockholders will receive 0.02731 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc. If you own HLIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hlix/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

