Midatech Pharma PLC Announces MTX110 presented at 2020 Annual SNO Conference

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, is pleased to note that the latest research on MTX110 was presented by its collaborators at the recent annual meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO2020 Virtual Conference). Links to the Abstracts and Posters are provided below:

PNOC015: An Open Label Single Arm Phase I/II Study of MTX110 Delivered by Convection-Enhanced Delivery (CED) in Patients with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Previously Treated with External Beam Radiation Therapy (ABSTRACT DDRE-21) - Lead Author: Dr Sabine Mueller, Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium

The Abstract may be found at: https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology/article-abstract/22/Supplement_2/ii66/5960703?redirectedFrom=fulltext

The Poster may be found at: http://midatechpharma.com/uploads/pdf/pnoc015.pdf

Efficacy of Soluble Panobinostat (MTX110) in Preclinical Models of Adult Glioblastoma (ABSTRACT TMOD-27) - Lead Author: Dr David Ashley, Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Centre, Duke University, Durham NC 27710

The Abstract may be found at: https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology/article-abstract/22/Supplement_2/ii233/5961404?redirectedFrom=fulltext

The Poster may be found at: http://midatechpharma.com/uploads/pdf/Conlon-TMOD27.pdf

Commenting, Steve Damment, EVP R&D of Midatech, said: "These presentations provide further information on the encouraging Phase I DIPG trial results recently announced by Midatech on 19 October 2020, and preclinical efficacy data supporting the potential utility of MTX110 for the significantly larger adult glioblastoma indication."

About MTX110

MTX110 is a water-soluble form of panobinostat free base, achieved through complexation with hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HPBCD), that enables convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour. Panobinostat is a hydroxamic acid and acts as a non-selective histone deacetylase inhibitor (pan-HDAC inhibitor). The currently available oral formulation of panobinostat lactate (Farydak®) is not suitable for treatment of brain cancers owing to poor blood-brain barrier penetration and inadequate brain drug concentrations. Based on favourable translational science data, MTX110 is being evaluated clinically as a treatment for DIPG (NCT03566199, NCT04264143) and recurrent medulloblastoma (NCT04315064), and preclinically for treatment of glioblastoma (SNO 2020 Abstract TMOD-27). MTX110 is delivered directly into and around the patient's tumour via a catheter system (e.g. CED or fourth ventricle infusions) to bypass the blood-brain barrier. This technique exposes the tumour to very high drug concentrations while simultaneously minimising systemic drug levels and the potential for toxicity and other side effects. Panobinostat has demonstrated high potency against DIPG tumour cells in in vitro and in vivo models, and in a key study it was the most promising of 83 anticancer agents tested in 14 patient-derived DIPG cell lines (Grasso et al, 2015. Nature Medicine 21(6), 555-559).

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual-listed on LSE AIM:MTPH; and NASDAQ:MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients. The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform: · Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months). · MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours. · MidaCore™ platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease. The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

