Husqvarna Group is further expanding its offering in surface preparation through the acquisition of Blastrac

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The acquisition of Blastrac strengthens and complements our organic growth ambitions, as we are further expanding into complementary surface preparation solutions. This will enable us to provide customers with a complete range of solutions for any given surface preparation task," said Henric Andersson, President & CEO, Husqvarna Group.

The Blastrac product portfolio includes high-quality and efficient solutions for shot blasting, scarifying, scraping, grinding & polishing and dust collection. Blastrac's net sales during last 12 months amounted to approximately SEK 600m. The company has 380 employees globally with manufacturing and sales offices in North America, Europe and Asia with sales in more than 80 countries.

"The acquisition aims to further build and expand our offering in the market for surface preparation. Blastrac's business fits well into our growth strategy and will enable us to expand to our existing and new customers," said Karin Falk, President, Construction Division. "In addition, the Blastrac team will bring extensive product and market expertise with these complementary solutions."

The parties aim at closing the acquisition by the end of 2020. The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, Director, Group Corporate Communications and Investor Relations,

[email protected]

+46 702 100 451

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-is-further-expanding-its-offering-in-surface-preparation-through-the-acquisition-of-,c3242131

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3242131/1338843.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/karin-falk,c2853014 Karin Falk https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/blastrac-product-range,c2853015 Blastrac product range

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-group-is-further-expanding-its-offering-in-surface-preparation-through-the-acquisition-of-blastrac-301179457.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB