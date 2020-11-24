Apple Has Grown Too Fast, Too Soon

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was recently called "the most innovative company" by Fast Company, and its latest A12 Bionic chip is heralded as a breakthrough that will advance augmented reality and machine learning. Beyond its history-making record of technological achievements, Apple is known as luxury consumer technology brand with strong appeal, which brings in steady demand for its products.

Apple draws revenue from its 1.5 billion active device base, and the company is actively improving and innovating products such as Apple TV, Wearables and Arcade. Overall, Apple is a strong company with solid foundation.

However, I am doubtful whether its current price will be sustainable given the challenges ahead. Apple's share price had soared over the past six months above its peers, and it is priced for perfection at 35 times earnings after shooting up more than 70%. Institutional investors hold the majority of Apple at 58.55%, but they have been pulling out at a much faster than they have been adding the stock:

Source: Nasdaq website

Institutional investors are the "smart money," and their specialized group of number crunchers would have calculated their sums carefully to see relationships and connections that we individual investors don't see. Thus, to me, it is a non-trival matter to see such clear bias against Apple from institutional investors.

Apple's weakness has to do with the slower than expected growth in its iPhone 12's 5G adaption, which it attributes to Covid-19 disrupting its supply chain and delaing the launch by two months. Its cutting edge 5G iPhone 12 requires 30% more chip power than its 4G variants, but the higher global demand for chips amid supply chain disruption means that Apple is facing a much lower supply of chips for its flagship iPhone 12.

Another major challenge faced by Apple would be vendors and regulators on its App Store. For example, Epic Game mounted a legal challenge against Apple's 30% commission. In addition, regulators from the U.S., Europe and China continue to weigh on Apple via anti-trust concerns.

Overall, I think Apple is in a strong position and will likely to increase its revenue substantially over the long term. However, at least in the short term over the next two to three quarters, it is unlikely to sustain its sky-high valuation of 35 times earnings.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here

About the author: