89bio To Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: ETNB -1.61%

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The conference will take place December 1-3, 2020. An archived webcast of the fireside chat is accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
[email protected]

