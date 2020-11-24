  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences

November 24, 2020 | About: OPRA -1.12%

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited ( OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference and UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Further, the company will host 1x1 meetings at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat: 9:20 a.m. ET

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
1x1 meetings only

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Virtual Presentation: 11:10 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
[email protected] or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5MTUzMSMzODQyMDk4IzIxMjIwMTg=
6890b2b7-c70d-4154-82a4-f811e4c815a7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)