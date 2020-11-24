  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ALX Oncology Announces December 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

November 24, 2020 | About: ALXO +3.48%

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) ( ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in December.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Chris Raymond
Date: November 30 – December 3
Webcast link: Available here

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Umer Raffat
Date: Thursday, December 3
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat and a recording of the Piper Sandler fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications as well as myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid lymphoma. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com.


Investor Contact:
Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
[email protected]
Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
[email protected]

